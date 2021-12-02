Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.26. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

