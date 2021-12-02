Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.26. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

