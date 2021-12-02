Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

