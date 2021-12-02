Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.22. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
