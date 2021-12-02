Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.22. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

