Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 542 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

T stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 496,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,890,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 188.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

