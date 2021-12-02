Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $944,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $944,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,636. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

