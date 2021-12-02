Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Acquires £5,040 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Paul Stockdale bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,584.79).

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 42.70 ($0.56) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.12. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.59 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.