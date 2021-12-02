PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits One Day Volume of $437,262.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $437,262.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 312.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,784,215,787 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.