Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 271.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,386 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

