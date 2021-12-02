Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

