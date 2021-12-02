Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 593.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $211,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

NYSE MTZ opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

