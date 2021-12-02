Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.