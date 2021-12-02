Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in VeriSign by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $238.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.67.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

