Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average of $210.06. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.