Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $528.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.05 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

