Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,382.35

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,382.35 ($31.13) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.18). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 534,842 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,734.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,365.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other Pantheon International news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 131 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, with a total value of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

