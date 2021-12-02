Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

