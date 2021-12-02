Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

UMPQ opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

