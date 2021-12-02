Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 592 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

