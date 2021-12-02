Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

