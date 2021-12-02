Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,773 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after buying an additional 708,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 682,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,822,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

