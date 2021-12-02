Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 150.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

