Particl (PART) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Particl has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.64 or 0.00677462 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,735,788 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.