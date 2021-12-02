Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

PTNR stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.08 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

