Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSYTF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

