Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $22,089,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 706,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $5,305,000.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

