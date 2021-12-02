Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,187.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,183.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.