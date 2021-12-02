Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $20,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,595 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.