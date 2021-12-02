Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $20,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
