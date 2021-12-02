Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PVL stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.