Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Up 31.2% in November

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,220,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 41,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,918,926. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after buying an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after buying an additional 326,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after buying an additional 1,653,127 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

