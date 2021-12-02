Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.