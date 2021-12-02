Pflug Koory LLC Has $213,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.16. 51,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

