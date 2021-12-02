Pflug Koory LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 790,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,890,199. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

