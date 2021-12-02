Pflug Koory LLC Sells 900 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of INT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

