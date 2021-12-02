Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 395,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,406,205. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

