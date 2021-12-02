Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.99

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.99 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

