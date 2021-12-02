Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

