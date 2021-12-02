Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0561 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,075.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00686520 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,539,581 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

