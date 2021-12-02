PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as high as C$4.48. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 14,760 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.43. The stock has a market cap of C$204.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at C$674,517. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$324,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$343,473.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,700 shares of company stock valued at $401,761.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

