Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pigeon in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

PGENY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

