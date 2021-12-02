Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

