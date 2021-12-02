Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.72 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.