Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $199.30 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

