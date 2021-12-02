Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,321 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $340.46 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.35 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

