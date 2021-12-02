Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,300 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stratasys by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 217,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

