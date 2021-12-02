Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,115 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.