Piper Sandler Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $160.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

SPLK stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

