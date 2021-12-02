Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $66,914.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

