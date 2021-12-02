Pluton 1-Day Volume Tops $742,015.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $10.66 or 0.00018898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $742,015.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

