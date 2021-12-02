PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.49

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.49 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 12856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.