PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PNM stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

