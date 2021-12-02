PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
PNM stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $50.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
